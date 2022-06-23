Hyderabad: Around 300 GHMC union employees stage protest in Koti

Hyderabad: Around 300 union employees of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday staged a protest in front of the civic body’s headquarters in Koti. They demanded that sanitation workers be made permanent employees and outsourced employees be given their due salaries.

Union employees also demanded that GHMC should buy bio-metric attendance machines, which the civic body rents every month. They claimed that the biometric machines were faulty and caused the incorrect recording of attendance, resulting in unfair cuts in salary.

They displayed placards criticising CM KCR and raised slogans against the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Also Read Hyderabad: GHMC to revive sixty one lakes across the city

The employees stated that they had submitted letters to the GHMC commissioner and zonal commissioners on multiple occasions to no avail. “The government has not taken notice. 700-800 people have been fired, and their salaries were not paid,” said Gopal, the GHMC union leader.

“The government praises the GHMC, compared us to Gods. But they are not taking notice of our pain. They have brought in a company like Ramky (a civic infrastructure giant) which has resulted in the lay-off of hundreds of GHMC workers. If sanitation and construction contracts are being given to a private company like Ramky, how are we to survive?” he asked.

Gopal further said that the outsourced GHMC employees were promised by chief minister KCR that they will be made permanent employees. “But you are taking away the existing jobs. How is this fair?” he asked.