Hyderabad: Assistant engineer caught for demanding Rs 30k as bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-corruption bureau sleuths caught an assistant engineer working at the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution (TSSPDCL) Erragadda section here on Saturday for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

Mohd Azhar, a resident of Netaji Nagar, filed a complaint against the engineer Kowde Pavidida Raju. Azhar’s complaint stated that he had approached Raju about a defect found in the electricity meter. But instead of taking action, Raju demanded a bribe from Azhar.

Raju was produced before the Principal Special Judge. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.

Further, the ACB officials have appealed to the public to inform about any such complaints on their number 1064 for graft.