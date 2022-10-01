Hyderabad: Assistant engineer caught for demanding Rs 30k as bribe

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 1st October 2022 8:56 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Anti-corruption bureau sleuths caught an assistant engineer working at the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution (TSSPDCL) Erragadda section here on Saturday for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

Mohd Azhar, a resident of Netaji Nagar, filed a complaint against the engineer Kowde Pavidida Raju. Azhar’s complaint stated that he had approached Raju about a defect found in the electricity meter. But instead of taking action, Raju demanded a bribe from Azhar.

Raju was produced before the Principal Special Judge. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.

Further, the ACB officials have appealed to the public to inform about any such complaints on their number 1064 for graft.

