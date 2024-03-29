Hyderabad: Assistant labour commissioner sentenced to 2 yr jail

Hyderabad: An assistant labour commissioner has been sentenced to two years of imprisonment with a Rs 2 lakh fine in a case related to disproportionate asses. A special judge for CBI cases, Hyderabad, sentenced Thodi Ramesh, then Assistant Labour Commissioner, working at the Commissioner of Labour for his crime.

The court also ordered confiscation (to the state after the expiry of appeal time) of an amount of Rs 27.27 lakh, assessed as the value of disproportionate assets of the accused at the end of the check period.

The CBI had registered the case in 2006 against Thodi Ramesh while he was working as assistant labour commissioner in Hyderabad on allegations that between 2000 and 2006, he was found in possession of assets and pecuniary resources to the tune of Rs 59.41 lakh which was disproportionate to his known sources of income.

After the completion of the investigation, a charge sheet was filed on 31 March 2009. The court, after trial, found the accused guilty and sentenced him accordingly.