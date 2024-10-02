Hyderabad astrophiles to miss today’s solar eclipse

Hyderabad: Astrophiles residing in Hyderabad are going to miss today’s annular solar eclipse.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), it will be visible from parts of the Southern Hemisphere.

Why is Hyderabad going to miss the solar eclipse?

NASA reports that the eclipse on October 2 will be visible in South America. A partial eclipse will be visible in South America, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and North America, it added.

Not only Hyderabad but the entire Asian continent will miss the upcoming eclipse.

The central duration of the eclipse will be seven minutes and 25 seconds.

Different types of eclipses

Eclipses occur due to the rotation of the Earth around the Sun and the Moon around the Earth. Due to this rotation, at certain times, the Sun, Moon, and Earth align in a linear configuration. As a result, either the Sun or the Moon becomes obscured from the Earth’s view.

In a solar eclipse, the Sun becomes invisible because its rays are blocked by the Moon, preventing them from reaching the Earth. In contrast, during a lunar eclipse, the Sun’s rays are blocked by the Earth, preventing them from reaching the Moon.

In an annular solar eclipse, only part of the Sun’s rays are blocked by the Moon, creating a “ring of fire” effect.

Unfortunately, enthusiasts in Hyderabad will miss this annular solar eclipse.