Hyderabad auto driver assaulted multiple times by man in govt vehicle

Hyderabad: A video has surfaced online reportedly showing a government employee repeatedly assaulting an auto-rickshaw driver near the Gun Foundry area, opposite Rosary School, around 12 pm on Monday, April 21.

In the purported video, a man is seen stepping out of a car with a government vehicle sticker and slapping the auto driver multiple times, allegedly after an altercation. The incident took place in what appears to be a congested school zone, with vehicles seen lined up alongside the road.

An eyewitness, Noorul Zain, a Hyderabad-based UNICEF India youth delegate who spoke to Siasat.com, stated that the man exited from the back seat of the vehicle, shouting at the auto driver. “When the driver asked, ‘Where should I have moved?’, the man told him not to act smart and began slapping him, at least 7 to 8 times,” Noorul said.

According to the witnesses, the government employee appeared agitated, allegedly stating that he was running late. Zain described the area as jam-packed at the time of the incident, where several autos were lined up along the side of the road.

It is currently unclear which department the man belongs to, and no official complaint has been filed so far. Siasat.com has been unable to independently verify the identity of the individual seen in the video.