Hyderabad: Auto driver gets 20 years prison for raping minor

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad court convicted a 26-year-old auto driver for aggravated sexual assault against a minor girl under his care, sentencing him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, a Rs 42,000 fine and Rs 5 lakh in victim compensation.

The accused, Methre Ajay, a resident of Jalpally village, committed aggravated penetrative sexual assault of a minor and was convicted on Monday, March 16, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case was registered at the Pahadishareef Police Station. The judgment was delivered by a court in Rangareddy district

Police officers B Srinivas and P Laxmikanth Reddy led the investigation. Lawyers Shobha Rani and P Satyanarayana handled the case in court.