Hyderabad: Auto driver killed en route to lodge complaint at police station

Hyderabad: A auto rickshaw driver was stabbed to death right in front of his family at Asadbabanagar under the Bahadurpura police station limits on Monday night.

The deceased, Mohd Khaleel, aged 27, was a resident of Asadbabanagar in Kishanbagh. He was going with his brother and father on a motorcycle to Bahadurpura police station to lodge a complaint against some people who beat him an hour before his murder.

“Two policemen came to our house on knowing that there was a brawl in the locality and told us to go to the police station. When we were on the way to the police station, four persons stopped us on the road and stabbed Khaleel to death. The police were nowhere in sight,” said the father of the deceased person.

Khaleel was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

P Sai Chaitanya, DCP South Zone said the police formed special teams to nab all the assailants.