Hyderabad: Auto driver robs passenger’s phone, transfers over Rs 50K

Hyderabad: An auto driver is suspected to have stolen a mobile phone of a passenger and afterwards transferred over Rs 50,000 from his bank accounts through Google Pay and PhonePe.

The Punjagutta police said that Veera Pratap, a native of Sreerampur in the Mancherial district came to the city on November 23 for some work. He boarded an auto rickshaw at Ameerpet to travel to Secunderabad. At Punjagutta junction, the auto-rickshaw driver forced him to get down the auto.

After de-boarding the auto rickshaw, Veera Pratap noticed that his mobile phone was missing. After searching in vain for the auto rickshaw, Veera Pratap returned to Mancherial. He went to an ATM centre to withdraw cash and noticed an amount of Rs. 50, 362 was debited from his account.



He went to the bank and enquired and came to know that the amount was transferred to different accounts through G Pay and PhonePe.

The man came to the city and approached the Punjagutta police station.



The police booked a case and launched efforts to track the auto-rickshaw driver as the police suspect the driver to be the person who stole the mobile phone and made transactions after logging into the e-wallets.