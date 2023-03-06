Hyderabad: Telangana Auto Drivers’ JAC urges CM to hike fares

Hyderabad: Telangana Auto Drivers’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) have urged the state’s chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to hike up the auto meter fares.

TADJAC held an executive meeting on Sunday at Golconda fort where its convenor, Mohd Amanullah Khan held that the auto drivers would be forced to launch a ‘do or die’ agitation shortly with the support of like-minded people, particularly women activists if their demands remain unfulfilled.

While speaking to the media, the convenor alleged that the government had not increased the existing auto fares in the last nine years while indirectly encouraging lawlessness among auto drivers in the twin cities.

Demand for an immediate increase in auto fares on par with the neighbouring states, transfer of city police commissioner for staying blindfolded on the flaring autos black marketing in the twin cities were a few of their demands.