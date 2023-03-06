Hyderabad: GHMC cancels thousands of birth, death certificates

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recently invalidated thousands of birth and death certificates that were issued with no proper investigation.

As per a report published in TNIE, Mehdipatnam, Charminar, Falaknuma, Begumpet and Secunderabad topped the list of circles where such certificates were issued.

GHMC officials have been quoted blaming Mee Seva centers for the irregularity. A large number of certificates were issued without revenue divisional officer (RDO) verification.

Over 27000 GHMC birth and 4000 death certificates that stand canceled now were issued between March and December 2022.

Illegal GHMC birth, death certificates in Hyderabad

Usually, people contact brokers for birth or death certificates and provide the father’s name, mother’s name, and birth/death date and pay Rs 2500 to 3000.

These brokers obtain certificates fraudulently.

A large number of certificates were found in Mehdipatnam. In the circle, 5877 GHMC birth and 240 death certificates were found fake.

While, in Charminar circle, 3949 birth, and 249 death certificates were found fake, 1839 birth and 220 death certificates were obtained fraudulently in Charminar circle.

How to check birth record online

Those who want to check their birth record online can visit the official website of GHMC (click here) and enter the basic details along with the date of birth.

After confirmation of the birth record, the certificates can be collected from any Mee Seva centers by providing the basic details.