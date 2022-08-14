Hyderabad: Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav mega event held on August 13

Hyderabad: ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a two-day mega event, was inaugurated by Major General Ranjeet Singh Manral, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, at Army Parade Ground in Secunderabad.
The event was inaugurated with children releasing the Tricolor Balloons and Para Motor and Para Sailing Teams unfurling the National Flag.
The performance of Lazium, Kalaripayattu, Malkhamb, and Musical Symphony by the Military Band was presented after the inauguration ceremony. Daredevils also performed dangerous motorcycle stunts and rides at the event.
The locals flocked to the History Corner in droves, eager to get a peek at the illustrious past of the Indian Army. The session ended on August 13, 2022, at 7:00 PM.