Hyderabad: Aramgarh-Zoo Park flyover work delays cause traffic nightmare

Hyderabad: Delay in completion of the Aramgarh and Zoo Park flyover by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is causing daily traffic problems for commuters in the Old City area especially who need to travel to other parts of Hyderabad. The bi-directional, six-lane flyover, is being built under the State government’s ambitious SRDP at an estimated cost of Rs 636.80 crore.

The four kilometre road Aramgarh-Zoo Park stretch gives a painful ride to motorists commuting to reach the Aramgarh, Shamshabad and Mailardevpally. The flyover is part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) works that were started in 2021 and scheduled to end by December 2023.

Now after gauging the works done so far at the project site, one can understand the works are likely to drag till year end. The road has become dusty after being dug up for the flyover’s construction. “Dust, trenches and potholes cause a lot of irritation. People fall on the road while riding their bikes as well. We can only wonder how many more years we have to bear with it,” complained Mohsin Khan, a resident of Mailardevpally.

The alternate route to reach Bandlaguda and Mailardevpally via the Uddamgadda railway gate is closed due to construction of another bridge there. “With no option, people are using the Tadbun and Aramgarh road. Other alternatives are via Engine Bowli and Chandrayangutta route which is a five kilometre detour,” said Sohail Khan, a resident of Bandlaguda.

Due to the prolonged works on the Aramgarh-Zoo Park stretch, businesses are also affected an and people have been complaining of losses. “All the goods at the shops are covered with dust. People are not willing to stop and purchase anything looking at the dusty atmosphere,” said Shaik Urooj, who stays near Aramgarh.

Ten days from now, people will converge at the Mir Alam Eidgah to attend the congregational Eid prayers. Locals want the GHMC to lay a bitumen topped road to at least decrease the dust and provide a comfortable visit to the Eidgah.