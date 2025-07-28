Hyderabad: The Telangana State Human Rights Council (TGHRC) on July 28 took suo motu cognisance of two cases – the illegal surrogacy and baby-selling racket and a case of food poisoning at a government residential school in Nagarkurnool.

In the first case, Universal Srushti Fertility Centre was suspected of being part of a baby-selling network in league with other clinics in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam. The racket was exposed following reports of child trafficking, deceitful DNA matching, and illegitimate surrogacy operations.

In view of the seriousness of the allegations, the TGHRC asked for a detailed report from the Principal Secretary of Health, Medical & Family Welfare, Government of Telangana. The report is to be furnished within one month.

The second incident involves food poisoning at the Mahatma Jyothiba Phule BC Welfare Gurukul School in Nagarkurnool, where about 100 students allegedly fell sick after eating stale food. The TGHRC registered suo motu cognisance of the incident based on news reports on July 28.

The Council has ordered the Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana, to file a full report on the subject by August 28.