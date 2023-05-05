Hyderabad: Bajrang dal, BJP activists recite Hanuman Chalisa at Cong office; detained

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) activists who were a part of Bajrang Dal gathered outside the Congress party office in the city on Friday and recited Hanuman Chalisa following which they were detained by the cops.

The crowd were protesting against the Congress’s manifesto mentioning the ban on Bajrang Dal, while they cried out the description, calling themselves devotees of lord Ram and Hanuman.

#WATCH | Police detained BJP workers who gathered outside the Congress party office in Hyderabad to recite Hanuman Chalisa amid a row over the Congress manifesto mentioning the ban on Bajrang Dal pic.twitter.com/VFM3Xl4UD9 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

Shouting out loud, the activists lay on the road while police tried to stop them. The cops faced a tough time as they had to drag the activists into a DCM truck as they refused to move from their place.

Additionally, lady constables also interfered to move the female activists who were among the protestors while their companions cried out, ‘Ram ki jai’.

Hanuman Chalisa recited at #Telangana Congress Party State office by BJP pic.twitter.com/xTgZQBTCg5 — Naveena Ghanate (@TheNaveena) May 5, 2023

Congress members respond

Countering the BJP members and the Bajrang dal, the Telangana Congress Women wing members on Friday said that even they are devotees of lord Ram, asserting that Hanuman Chalisa can be recited by anyone and it doesn’t have to do anything with a particular party.

Stating that there is no significance in linking the Hanuman Chalisa, (one of the popular Hindu devotional hymns dedicated to Lord Hanuman) with the ban, one of the members of the Telangana Congress women’s wing read out the entire Chalisa while her fellow mates accompanied her.

Bajrang Dal announced a nationwide protest

The Karnataka Congress unit in its manifesto stated that it would ban the Bajrang Dal and compared the group to the PFI. The PFI was recently banned by the Union government for its alleged anti-national activities.

The Bajrang Dal announced a nationwide protest and protests are held across the country for the past couple of days.

On Wednesday, the Telangana Bajrang Dal activists held protests in all districts and the city. The Bajrang Dal workers stormed the Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday.

The police took over 300 of the activists into custody and shifted them to various police stations. All of them were let off later.

Following the developments, the police pickets continued at the Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday as well.