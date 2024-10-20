Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay blames BRS for ruckus at Group-I aspirants rally

Says BRS couldn't digest BJP gaining mileage in the media on the issue

Published: 20th October 2024
Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay blames BRS cadres for the lathi-charge onn Group-I aspirants during rally to Secretariat on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay has blamed the BRS workers for the chaos created during his march with Group-I aspirants to Telangana Secretariat, resulting in the police resorting to lathi-charge on the protesters.

Addressing the media at the BJP party office after he was released after brief detention on Saturday, October 19, Sanjay said that though BRS leaders tried to join the Group-I aspirants’ protest at Ashok Nagar, the youth obstructed them.

“The job-aspirants reminded the BRS leaders how during their government they had ordered lathi-charge on them, and how they couldn’t conduct Group-I or any of the TSPSC exams properly. The job aspirants asked to leave the scene. But when BRS cadres saw that BJP was getting mileage on social media and other media, they resorted to violence, which resulted in the police retaliation,” Sanjay said.

He said that it was the police higher-ups who had asked him to take along with him a few Group-I aspirants to the state government so that they could convey their issues to the chief secretary at the secretariat, but due to BRS leaders, the situation had turned chaotic.

