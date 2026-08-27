Hyderabad bar staff injured in knife attack over beer refusal

At least two employees were injured in the attack after they refused to serve beer since it was closing time.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
Man stabbed to death in Borabanda on Wednesday evening, June 3.
Representational image

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Narsingi on Wednesday, August 26, after three customers attacked restaurant and bar staff with a knife when they were denied beer.

At least two employees were injured in the attack. The incident occurred after the customers consumed liquor and asked the staff for beer. The employees refused, saying it was closing time.

The customers became angry and left the bar. They later returned with a fourth person and attacked the staff. Two employees, Shravan and Mahesh, were injured in the attack. Following the incident, Narsingi police reached the bar and registered a case after a preliminary investigation.

Subhan Bakery

The accused are currently absconding, and special teams have been formed to trace and arrest them.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button