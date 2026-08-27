Hyderabad bar staff injured in knife attack over beer refusal

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Narsingi on Wednesday, August 26, after three customers attacked restaurant and bar staff with a knife when they were denied beer.

At least two employees were injured in the attack. The incident occurred after the customers consumed liquor and asked the staff for beer. The employees refused, saying it was closing time.

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The customers became angry and left the bar. They later returned with a fourth person and attacked the staff. Two employees, Shravan and Mahesh, were injured in the attack. Following the incident, Narsingi police reached the bar and registered a case after a preliminary investigation.

The accused are currently absconding, and special teams have been formed to trace and arrest them.