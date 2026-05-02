Hyderabad restaurant staff attacked over missing chicken leg piece in biryani

Hyderabad: A dispute over biryani without a chicken leg piece turned violent at a restaurant in Hyderabad’s Bharatnagar area on Friday, May 1.

The incident occurred around midnight when a customer ordered a family pack chicken biryani at Victoria Restaurant. The restaurant staff informed him that only four single chicken biryani packs were available.

According to Sanathnagar police, the customer purchased the four packs and left. However, he returned later, alleging that there were no leg pieces in the biryani and demanded the same.

When the owner informed him that the restaurant was closed and no additional items were available, the customer allegedly damaged property in the AC dining area.

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When staff attempted to stop him, the customer called three others to the restaurant. The group allegedly assaulted the owner and staff, attacking them with sticks and stones, causing bleeding injuries.

In his complaint, the owner stated that he lost his wristwatch, while a staff member lost a mobile phone and wallet.

Based on the complaint, Sanathnagar police registered a case under Sections 118(2) (causing grievous injury), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and 324(2) (damage to property), read with Section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Counter complaint

The customer, identified as P Arun of Bharatnagar, filed a counter-complaint. He alleged that he had sent his friend Dileep to purchase chicken biryani, but found that it contained no chicken pieces.

Following this, Arun, along with his friends Dileep, Rakesh and Shiva, went to the restaurant to question the owner, Mohin.

Arun alleged that the owner and staff verbally abused them and assaulted him, striking his head with a large Manchurian spoon, causing a serious injury.

He was later shifted to Omni Hospital in Kukatpally, where doctors administered eight stitches. He also alleged that their motorcycles parked outside the restaurant were damaged during the altercation.