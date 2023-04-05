Hyderabad-based indie artist Sidharth Bendi releases new single

Hyderabad: City based independent music creator Sidharth Bendi has released a new number 26 that’s gaining traction in the indie music circles. The 24 year-old singer/songwriter, music producer and acoustic pop performer has released 2 Elongated Plays (EPs) and 4 singles already and is working in 15 more projects.

Talking about his new single that was released on March 26, Sidharth said, “2006 was written about missing my childhood self and talks about how I’m giving up on my current state. The idea came about when I bumped into an old video from my 7th birthday in 2006 and felt so many different emotions from watching it and reflecting on my life right now”.

“It was also peak pandemic when I wrote this song so I’m sure that had an influence on how I felt as well. It was a generally slower time in the world,” he added.

Sidarth Bendi’s music journey started in 2017 with the self-written EP ‘One in a Million’. He has done over 1000 shows after his school and is the alumni of the prestigious Berklee College of Music. He has opened for many artists like Tejas Menon, Vir Das, Pratheek Kuhad, AWKS, Dhruv Viswanath, Divine, Ritviz and more.

Bendi is also the founder of city based non-profit ‘The Beautiful World Movement’, which raises funds through cultural events towards sustainability awareness, animal welfare, nurturing of underprivileged children and so on.

Sidarth Bendi’s new single ‘2006’ is available on Spotify, YouTube Music and Apple music.