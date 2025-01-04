Hyderabad-based NGO to use AI-backed app in primary health care

Hyderabad: Helping Hand Foundation (HHF), the city-based healthcare NGO is set to use an AI-powered healthcare app that will work as a doctor’s assistant and provide proactive suggestions and automated prescriptions from patient-doctor conversations.

HHF, which runs 12 community-centric comprehensive primary health care centres in over 75 urban and peri-urban slums of Hyderabad, has partnered with a US-based startup MIDOC that has developed the AI-powered app.

HHF would use the MIDOC app at its 12 healthcare centres which catered to 5.56 lakh patients in 2024.

The app has been launched as a pilot program in 5 of the 12 centres located in underprivileged Hyderabad neighbourhoods of Rajendra Nagar, Shaheen Nagar, Ghouse Nagar and Hasan Nagar.

‘The AI-based tool has a robust preventive health management system – wherein AI-driven monitoring of key health metrics with active alerts for any abnormalities is accessible to the doctors,’ HHF said in a statement.

The AI-based app enables the creation and management of centralized health profiles for all family members in a single location that would seamlessly facilitate adding new medical records, and reports and provide real-time alerts to the end user.

The AI-based health app can also provide health insights that offer personalised preventive measures and proactive suggestions based on historical data to both patients and doctors.

The app also offers physicians intelligent features like an AI-powered doctor’s assistant that helps generate automated prescriptions from doctor-patient conversations eliminating manual tasks.

MIDOC’s health app also enables follow-up alerts based on treatment timelines and patient progress. Personalised notifications for upcoming appointments, medication schedules and health checkups are also made available through the app.

By bringing AI into the Primary healthcare ecosystem, the HHF is aiming to enhance the patient experience and trust factor and empower their physicians to serve the patients more holistically, Mujtaba Hasan Askari, founder of the Helping Hand Foundation said in a statement.