Hyderabad based real estate firm dismisses reports of IT raids

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th October 2024 12:50 pm IST
Googee Properties and Developers

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based real estate firm, Googee Properties has dismissed claims of Income Tax raids on its offices.

In a statement, the chairman of Googee Properties, Shaik Akbar said that there were no raids and all their offices were functioning routinely.

“We would like to clarify that the recent reports regarding an Income Tax department raid on the offices of Googee Properties are entirely false. Our offices are functioning normally, with our staff engaged in their daily duties,” he stated.

He further clarified that fake news was circulated in the media including certain TV and YouTube channels. The firm said that it contacted a few media channels after which they removed the misleading news.

“However, we are aware that the false information continues to circulate on certain social media platforms and websites. We request our media partners and social media associates to kindly disregard any such reports and assist in removing any remaining false content from your platforms. We would appreciate your continued support in preventing the spread of unverified news.” the chairman said.

