Hyderabad: Senior scribe killed in accident in Langar Houz

Hyderabad: A senior journalist died in a road accident on Thursday, October 17 after a speeding truck hit his bike from behind at Langar Houz.

The deceased was identified as 45-year-old P Ramulu Goud, who worked as an editor with a vernacular magazine in Rangareddy district. The police said Goud was travelling on his motorcycle when the truck accidentally hit him. He suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

Upon being alerted, the Langar Houz police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem.

The police registered a case and initiated an investigation. When Siasat.com contacted the police for case details, there was no response.