Hyderabad-based VIYONA Fintech secures NPCI certification

Hyderabad: City-based VIYONA Fintech has completed NPCI certification across multiple payment infrastructure layers, including UPI Acquirer, UPI Issuer, IMPS, and Interoperable Banking Mobile Banking integrations, the company announced on Sunday, May 17.

The certifications place VIYONA among a select group of fintech infrastructure companies building end-to-end payment orchestration capabilities aligned with National Payments Corporation of India standards. The company has been expanding its banking and payments infrastructure over the past two years, building integrations across multiple banking institutions for collections, payouts, and payment processing.

With both UPI Acquirer and UPI Issuer capabilities now in place, the company can participate across multiple layers of the UPI ecosystem, from merchant acceptance and QR acquiring to customer-side issuance infrastructure. The addition of IMPS and IBMB capabilities further extends its reach into interoperable mobile banking, real-time fund transfers, merchant settlement systems, and rural banking use cases.

Also Read GHMC warns against fake news on ward reservations for Hyderabad civic polls

Ravikanth Yarlagadda, Chairman of Viyona Infotech, said the company is preparing to roll out its merchant acceptance ecosystem under the ViyonaPay initiative, aimed at expanding digital payment acceptance and banking accessibility across underserved and rural markets. The company has six upcoming product offerings spanning merchant payments, rural acceptance infrastructure, POS ecosystems, and merchant enablement platforms, alongside broader initiatives in connected banking, digital onboarding, and interoperable payment routing.

Founded in 2022 by entrepreneur Ravindranath Yarlagadda, VIYONA has positioned itself as a fintech infrastructure company focused on bridging digital banking and payment access gaps in semi-urban and rural India. Its flagship ViyonaPay platform has onboarded over 100 partners, while its education ERP platform CampusPro serves more than 1,000 institutions and Graampay, its rural marketplace, connects over 5,000 sellers. The company claims to have processed over 500 million transactions with more than 200 partners nationwide.

The certifications are expected to accelerate VIYONA’s expansion in merchant acquiring, rural banking infrastructure, embedded finance, and interoperable digital banking services.