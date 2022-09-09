Hyderabad-based Zenara launches ‘Paxen’ tablets for COVID-19

Hyderabad: City-based Zenara Pharma, a subsidiary of Biophore India Pharmaceuticals, launched Nirmatrelvir and Ritonavir tablets as a treatment option for patients with mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19.

The CDSCO-approved tablet will be sold under the brand name ‘Paxzen’, and is being manufactured at Zenara’s facility in Hyderabad.

At Rs 5200 per box, equivalent to one full course of treatment per patient, the tablet contains 20 Tablets of Nirmatrelvir 150ml and 10 Tablets of Ritonavir 100mg.

Also Read Telangana HC seeks health dept response on health effects of ORS drink

Dr. Jagadeesh Babu Rangisetty, co-founder and managing director at Zenara Pharma, said, “We have launched this product in India with an aim to bring the best treatment options against COVID within reach of patients in our country.”

This product’s breakthrough approval in the US was given by the US FDA in Dec 2021 and is indicated for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults. Studies also indicate that the risk of death or hospitalization is reduced by 89%* when taken in a timely manner against COVID.

Zenara has informed that patients or hospitals may contact this dedicated helpline number – 7207928889 or visit their website for availability details of Paxzen in their vicinity.