No demolitions near Bathukamma Kunta, to be restored soon: HYDRAA chief

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the Bathukamma Kunta Lake in Amberpet on Wednesday, November 13, and said that the water body would be revived in two months.

Addressing concerns of demolition by locals the HYDRAA commissioner said the agency would not go near houses and residential areas. He added that the lake would be rejuvenated by renovating the five-acre area surrounding it.

He added that HYDRAA will remove trees growing around the lake.

Meanwhile, HYDRAA demolished encroachments in Nagaram municipality near Medchal area in the city. Illegal structures on the roadside in Rajsukh Nagar Colony near Rampally were also demolished.

HYDRAA to focus on lake rejuvenation

In October, HYDRAA shifted its focus on the rejuvenation of lakes assuring that all real estate ventures with legally valid permissions have nothing to fear amid circulating rumours of potential demolitions.

The agency clarified that reports claiming they would dismantle legally permitted structures are false.

HYDRA emphasized that chief minister Revanth Reddy has explicitly stated no structures with valid permissions will be demolished, and the agency will strictly follow this directive.

47 lakes in Hyderabad to be rejuvenated

The lakes in Hyderabad have been divided into three groups for the upgrade.

Package 1 with a budget of Rs 61.40 crore, will cover seven lakes in the Khairatabad zone.

Package 2 costing Rs 45.88 crore will address 26 lakes in the Kukatpally and Serilingampally zones.

Package 3 with Rs 54.07 crore allocated, will focus on 14 lakes in the LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Charminar zones.