Hyderabad: BDL organises product exhibition in Kanchanbagh

The exhibition is open from 10 am to 3: 30 pm on August 11 and 12 for school and college students.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 11th August 2023 4:25 pm IST
BDL exhibition (Representative image)

Hyderabad: As a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has organised a product exhibition at Kanchanbagh on August 11 and 12.

Director (Finance), BDL Nuka Srinivasulu inaugurated the exhibition at its Kanchanbagh unit premises in the presence of chief vigilance officer of BDL, Dr Upender Vennam, IPoS, senior executives and employees of the company.

BDL is showcasing models of Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Air-to-Air Missiles, Missile Launchers, Underwater weapons, Counters Measures etc.

The exhibition is open from 10 am to 3:30 pm on both days for school and college students.

Speaking at the event, Nuka Srinivasulu said that BDL is exhibiting a wide range of products for school and college students to create awareness and a learning experience beyond their classrooms about emerging technologies in the field of defence production.

“BDL, as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, has also organized a Vendor Meet focussing on promoting the indigenization drive through MSMEs,” the director said.

Competitions were also conducted on essay writing and debate in which trainees from different trades from Government ITI Old City, Hyderabad participated.

