Hyderabad: T-Hub, AIC select 23 startups for 2nd cohort

Hyderabad: T-Hub, Telangana’s flagship incubation centre, has selected 23 startups for the second cohort of Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) T-Hub’s sustainability programme.

The announcement was made on Thursday, August 10. The programme aims to foster innovation and drive sustainable solutions across various sectors.

Selected startups will undergo a 100-day intensive training aimed at fostering solutions to pressing sustainability challenges.

The startups will focus on key areas such as agricultural sustainability, environmental conservation, solid waste management, climate technology, and others.

CEO of T-Hub, Mahankali Srinivas Rao said, “T-Hub will cultivate and empower these selected start-ups, equipping them with the essential tools to scale their businesses throughout the programme.”

Through T-Hub’s extensive network, startups will connect with mentors, domain experts, and fellow founders. Additionally, they will also gain access to government compliance assistance, advanced technology facilities, and essential information about grants and incentives.