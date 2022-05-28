Hyderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited achieves 47% jump in turnover

Hyderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a city-based Defence Public Sector Undertaking which manufactures ammunitions and missile systems, reported a 94 percent increase in Profit after Tax (PAT) on Friday.

The PAT stood at Rs 500 crore for the year ended March 31, 2022, against Rs 258 crore in the previous financial year.

BDL achieved a sales turnover of Rs 2817 crore during the fiscal year (FY) 2021-22 and registered a strong recovery of a 47 percent jump in turnover over that of the previous FY of Rs 1914 crore, the company said in a statement.

During the Q4FY 2021-22, BDL showed significant growth. It achieved a turnover of Rs 1381 crore and PAT of Rs 264 crore against a turnover of Rs 1137 crore and PAT of Rs. 260 crore respectively during the corresponding previous period.

The profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 710 crore against a previous amount of Rs 341 crore also showed a growth of 108 percent.

The order book position of the company as of April 1, 2022, stood at Rs 10,170 crore which will be executable in the forthcoming two to three years.

BDL has received leads for the export of Akash, a Surface Air Missile (SAM), to friendly foreign countries which is expected to be materialized in one to two years.

BDL is the prime production agency for projects under India’s Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP). Akash is one of the missiles under IGMDP being manufactured by BDL, both for the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.