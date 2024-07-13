Hyderabad: Bihar man held for trapping youth into committing cybercrimes

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) arrested Mohammed Shadab Alam, a resident of Bihar, for his alleged involvement in sending youth to Cambodia to commit cybercrimes.

Alam was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, on Friday evening when he was returning from Dubai. The police registered a case under Sections 370, 386, 420, 323, 342 r/w 120-B IPC and Section 24 Emigration Act.

A native of Samastipur in Bihar, Alam and two other agents K Sai Prasad from Jagtial and Mohammed Abid Hussain Ansari from Pune, who were previously arrested, formed a team and were sending unemployed youth to Cambodia by giving false assurances.

Based on a complaint from a victim’s mother who stated that her son, who was seeking a job abroad, was sent to Cambodia by the three accused after collecting Rs 1,40,000.

“The victim after going to Cambodia informed his mother that his passport was confiscated by the agents who forced him to work 16 to 17 hours a day and commit cybercrime. He also mentioned that approximately 500 to 600 Indians were similarly engaged in online fraud for the same company,” said Shikha Goel, director of TGSCB.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau after consulting with officials and making significant efforts was able to bring the victim back to Telangana. “The victim revealed that he was confined, beaten and threatened with dire consequences,” Goel said.

“Agents in India lure gullible job seekers of with promises of lucrative overseas employment and collect significant amounts of money under the pretence of processing fees, registration, and VISA charges. These candidates are then sent to Cambodia, where they are handed over to Chinese handlers who force them into cybercriminal activities,” the senior officer said.

In Cambodia, the victims are coerced into engaging in illegal online operations. Any resistance or questioning by them is met with physical violence and confinement.

After exploiting them for months, the handlers further extort money from the victims by threatening their lives and demanding payment in bitcoins. This scheme not only results in financial exploitation but also subjects the victims to severe psychological and physical abuse, said Shikha Goel.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) urges the public to exercise extreme caution when considering overseas job offers. Unscrupulous agents are deceiving candidates with false promises, leading to their exploitation abroad, the police officer said.

“Seek verification from local authorities or the embassy of the destination country. If you encounter suspicious job offers or believe you have been a victim of such schemes, contact your nearest police station immediately,” said Shikha Goel.