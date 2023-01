Hyderabad: A man died after his bike hit a police vehicle at Shamshabad on Wednesday night.

The victim Kethavath Akash, 25, is from the district of Mahabubnagar.

“The police vehicle driver was turning towards Burjaguda Thanda road when Akash rammed his bike into it. He fell on the road, sustained injuries, and died on the way to the hospital. His friend Shiva escaped with injuries,” said Shamshabad police.

The police registered a case, and an investigation is underway.