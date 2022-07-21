Hyderabad: Biological E looks to expand, invests Rs 1800 crores

Hyderabad: Global Pharmaceuticals major Biological E Limited on Thursday announced their expansion plans for investment of more than Rs 1800 Crores. The expansion of their existing three facilities will allow for an additional employment creation of over 2500 people in Genome Valley.

The announcement was made after the meeting of Biological E’s MD Mahima Datla with the Telangana industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR).

Biological E’s investment will be focused on manufacturing of Janssen Covid vaccine, MR Vaccine, PCV Vaccine, Typhoid Vaccine, Covid Vaccine, Tetanus Toxide Ampoules, IPV Vaccine, and Pertussis Vaccine, biological APIs, and other formulations.