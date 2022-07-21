Hyderabad: Biological E looks to expand, invests Rs 1800 crores

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 21st July 2022 1:04 pm IST
Minister KTR with MD of pharma company Biological E.

Hyderabad: Global Pharmaceuticals major Biological E Limited on Thursday announced their expansion plans for investment of more than Rs 1800 Crores. The expansion of their existing three facilities will allow for an additional employment creation of over 2500 people in Genome Valley.

Also Read
Telangana: TASK signs 26 new MoUs, renews 27 existing partnerships

The announcement was made after the meeting of Biological E’s MD Mahima Datla with the Telangana industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR).

Biological E’s investment will be focused on manufacturing of Janssen Covid vaccine, MR Vaccine, PCV Vaccine, Typhoid Vaccine, Covid Vaccine, Tetanus Toxide Ampoules, IPV Vaccine, and Pertussis Vaccine, biological APIs, and other formulations.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button