Hyderabad kidnapping-for-ransom case: 10 gang members held

Rao was abducted by the gang near Golnaka Flyover here, blindfolded and confined at an undisclosed location.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:
Police officials and officers at a press conference in a conference room with media personnel present.

Hyderabad: The city police on Saturday, October 17, apprehended ten members of a gang in a sensational kidnapping-for-ransom case and recovered Rs 1.07 crore in cash, gold ornaments and others, officials said.

Police said K Srinivas Rao (53), a jewellery businessman, went missing on October 5 while proceeding to his shop at Ramanthapur here.

Police took up the investigation following a complaint lodged by Rao’s family members.

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Rao was abducted by the gang near Golnaka Flyover here, blindfolded and confined at an undisclosed location. The gang members impersonated police.

They demanded a ransom of Rs 15 crore from his family and ultimately extorted Rs 1.30 crore and released him. While 10 gang members were arrested, two other members, including the alleged co-conspirator, were absconding, officials said.

The kidnapping was allegedly driven by a grudge arising out of a real estate business issue between Rao and Dumavath Srikanth, who is the prime conspirator and mastermind, a police release said.

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The main accused allegedly hatched a criminal conspiracy in August this year with his accomplices to kidnap Rao with an intent to get AGP (Agreement of Sale cum General Power of Attorney) in his name for a real estate venture and also to extort a huge ransom from his family, and later executed the plan.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:

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