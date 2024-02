Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Chairman of the Abdul Kalam Foundation from Kollapur assembly constituency, Singottam Ramanna, was killed in Yousufguda on Wednesday night.

“Victim Ramanna was also a realtor, who had reportedly engaged in a scuffle with one of his rivals, Manikanta, suspected to have killed Ramanna,” Jubilee Hills police sub-inspector K Govardhan Reddy said.

Singottam Ramanna joined the BJP in November 2023.

More details awaited.