Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh says he is receiving death threats

Hyderabad: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Wednesday claimed that he was receiving death threats on his phone from different numbers.

The controversial MLA said, “Once again, I am receiving death threats from multiple numbers. This is not the first time I have been targeted with such threats. Despite previous complaints, it seems no action was taken.” In the past too Raja Singh had claimed that he received death threats and that he was being targetted.

Raja Singh further stated that as a responsible citizen he is informing the Telangana police department about the threatening calls he been reportedly receiving. The BJP MLA had also previously lodged complaints with higher officials about receiving death threats on his phone from various numbers.

In the past, the Hyderabad police had registered a case and in one particular instance nabbed a youngster from Saidabad for the calls to Raja Singh.

The BJP MLA managed to retain his Goshamahal seat in the 2023 Assembly elections, and was one of the eight candidates who managed to win seats from the BJP.

Arrest, suspension and 2023 polls

In 2022, BJP MLA Raja Singh also released a video passing derogatory remarks in response to the then Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government allowing comedia Munawar Faruqui to perform in Hyderabad.

Raja Singhs’s remarks against Prophet Muhammad led to almost a riot like situation breaking out, as several Muslim youth had come on to the streets in protest. The police had eventually arrested the BJP MLA and he was jailed for about three months and was even suspended from the BJP.

His suspension was eventually lifted and he contested from the Goshamahal Assembly seat in the last year’s Assembly elections and won. The BJP MLA claimed that he did not intend to insult the Prophet Muhammad but that he was only imitating Faurqui.