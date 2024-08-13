Hyderabad: BJP’s Madhavi Latha rallies in Malakpet for Bangladesh minorities’ safety

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Madhavi Latha led a protest in Old Malakpet on Tuesday, August 13, to show solidarity with Hindus in Bangladesh. The protesters raised slogans like “Save Bangladeshi Hindus” and “Dharma Rakshathi Rakshithaha.”

The rally, organized by Madhavi Latha, saw participation from many BJP leaders and supporters. During the protest, Madhavi Latha questioned, “Is it a crime to support Hindus who were attacked in Bangladesh?” She also urged more Hindus to join the rally.

The police were on high alert as the protest took place during the evening when people were returning home from work. Although Madhavi Latha claimed to have obtained permission for the rally, the police stated that they had not received any notice of approval.

Given the communal sensitivities in Malakpet, the police were concerned that the rally could trigger tensions. They emphasized that if permission were granted, the rally would need to be conducted with a limited number of participants to maintain public order.