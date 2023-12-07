Hyderabad: BJYM calls for Big Boss 17’s boycott as Munawar Faruqui finds spot

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Somraj Singh Lodh asked the people to boycott Big Boss 17 as Munawar Farooqui is participating in it.

In a video, Somraj Singh said the BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, went to jail following an issue over Munawar Farooqui, who is well known for “making fun of Hindu deities” performing at a show in the city despite objections by the Hindu community.

“All big personalities of Bollywood are supporting Munawar Farooqui, and helping him to emerge as the winner. All Hindus should give a fitting reply by boycotting the Big Boss 17 and show our unity,” he appealed.

Munawar Farooqui performed in the city in 2022 August.

His show was held at Shilpakalavedika Madhapur under tight security. Three days after his show, T Raja Singh, who appealed for cancellation of the show, made blasphemous comments against Prophet Mohammed.

Subsequently, protests broke out in the city and Raja Singh was arrested and detained under the PD Act for more than two months. He was suspended from the BJP but the suspension was revoked before the assembly elections recently and given a ticket from Goshamahal.

Raja Singh won the elections by defeating BRS candidate Nand Kishore Vyas alias Nandu Bilal.