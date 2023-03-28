Hyderabad: BJYM workers granted bail after protest against TSPSC paper leak

Hyderabad: A local court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to 10 Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers who were arrested by the police for holding a protest at the Telangana State Public Service Commission office at Nampally following an exam paper leak scam.

The Begum Bazaar police had booked a case against the BJYM workers including its State president Bhanu Prakash a fortnight ago and produced them before the court. The court sent them to judicial custody.

On Tuesday, the advocates for the BJYM workers approached the court and applied for bail. The court granted conditional bail to the BJYM workers.

The conditions imposed by the court are that the respondents should produce two sureties of Rs. 10,000 each, appear before the Begum Bazaar police on the third Sunday of every month and not leave the country.