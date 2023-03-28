Telangana: ABVP continues protest against TSPSC exam paper leak row

Hyderabad: Scores of Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists were taken into custody when they tried to lay siege to the Ministers Quarters at Banjara Hills on Tuesday.

The ABVP is demanding an enquiry by a sitting judge into the TSPSC exam papers leak case and suspension of TSPSC chairman B Janardhan Reddy.

The protestors came in small groups and suddenly squatted in front of the Minister’s Quarters entrance. The police had prior information about the protest and immediately obstructed them.

The police shifted the protestors into police vehicles and shifted them to Banjara Hills police station. The ABVP has been protesting almost every day since the TSPSC exam paper scam came to light.

In Karimnagar, the ABVP staged a protest near the office cum residence of Minister for BC Welfare Gangula Prabhakar. The police acted swiftly and took the protestors into custody who tried to enter the residence by scaling over the gates. All of them were shifted to the local police station by the Karimnagar police.