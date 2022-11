Hyderabad: As part of the Navy Week celebration, a blood donation camp was set up at Defence Machinerary Design Establishment (DMDE) Secunderabad in the presence of Station Commander (Navy), Hyderabad, Rear Admiral Rajasekhar.

Over 150 people including Naval officers, defence personnel NCC cadets, and civilians donated blood at the camp. The DMDE has been conducting the camps once in three months. Blood is donated to the Indian Red Cross Society, for helping thalassemia patients.