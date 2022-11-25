Hyderabad: KTR to inaugurate Shilpa Layout flyover today

Hyderabad: Telangana minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao is going to inaugurate the Shilpa Layout flyover today. The inauguration is scheduled to be held at 4:15 pm at Shilpa Layout, Gachibowli.

Confirming the inauguration, KTR on Twitter wrote, ‘Will be opening yet another Infrastructure project improving connectivity to ORR & decongesting Gachibowli junction tomorrow’.

He also wrote that it is the 17th project completed under the Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP) by GHMC in the last 6 years.

Shilpa Layout flyover to improve connectivity between Hitec City and Financial District

Shilpa Layout flyover will not only ease traffic but will also improve connectivity between Hitec City, HKC, and the Financial district.

The flyover will also establish direct connectivity between various important locations in Hyderabad and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

It is 823 meters long and 16.6 meters wide and four-lane bi-directional flyover. It is going to help commuters traveling from Shilpa Layout to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Gachibowli Junction in cutting down their commute time.

Flyovers in Hyderabad

Under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), the Telangana government in the past few months inaugurated many flyovers and one cable bridge to ease vehicular movement and reduce commute time.

A small correction to the tweet above: It is the 33rd SRDP project completed & 17th Flyover



1) Flyovers completed:*17 Nos*

2) Cable Bridge: 1

3) Other SRDP works (RUB, ROB, Under passes): 15



4) Works in progress: 14 — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 24, 2022

Last month, Nagole flyover was made open to the public. It provides a signal-free route to commuters from Uppal to L B Nagar.

Another much-awaited flyover at Kothaguda which is 470 meters long and 11 meters wide is going to ease traffic at three junctions, Botanical Garden, Kothaguda, and Kondapur.

Apart from flyovers, the government has constructed many roads under bridges, foot-over-bridge, etc.