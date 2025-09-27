Hyderabad: Body of second victim washed away in nala found in Nagole

Hyderabad: Body of Ram, who was washed away in Afzal Sagar nala amid heavy rains on September 14, was recovered from the Musi river in Nagole on Friday, September 26, after a 14-day search.

HYDRAA Disaster Response Force (DRF) along with the police and AIMIM Mallepally Corporator Zafar Khan recovered the body and shifted it to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.

“The body was spotted by HYDRAA officials as they were checking the water levels near the Nagole bridge at around 10:00 pm. The body has severely decomposed” stated Chaitanyapuri police speaking to Siasat.com.

Ram had been swept away in the flood waters of Afzal Sagar nala from beside his residence along with his relative Arjun. Both had been in their mid-twenties.

Arjun’s body was found on September 18 floating under the Sangem bridge in Valigonda town of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.