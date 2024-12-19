Hyderabad Book Fair 2024 kicks off at NTR Stadium

Hyderabad: The 37th edition of the Hyderabad Book Fair 2024 was thrown open to the public on Thursday, December 19.

The 11-day affair between the reading community of Hyderabad and the world of books was integrated by Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy.

The fair will be open daily between 12 pm and 9 pm, welcoming students, writers, journalists, and all book lovers in the city, with discussions, book launches, interactive sessions and other literary events.

Around 210 publishers and suppliers from across the country, including leading publishing houses like Telugu Academy, Navchethana, Nava Telangana, Navodaya, Emesco, Telugu Books, Sage, Penguin, Human Rights Forum, etc. will offer their latest books and editions at discounted prices.

MLC M Kodandaram, Justice Sudarshan Reddy, senior editor K Ramachandra Murthy and Professor Rama Melkote will be the advisors for this year’s book fair.