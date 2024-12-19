TOMCOM to train nurses in Hyderabad for jobs in Japan

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) has launched a special program to train and recruit staff nurses from Telangana for job opportunities in Japan.

Under Japan’s Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) scheme, TOMCOM will provide education and training opportunities, followed by secure placements in Japan’s health sector.

So far, TOMCOM has already successfully placed 32 nurses from its first two batches in hospitals across Japan. The third batch of nurses is currently completing their visa processing and is set to join top hospitals in Japan shortly. TOMCOM is now conducting interviews to select candidates for upcoming batches.

Qualifications for jobs in Japan

To qualify for the positions, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Eligible candidates include BSc Nursing graduates, GNM diploma holders, ANM paramedics, pharmaceutical professionals, and individuals with an Intermediate qualification from recognized colleges.

Applicants must be aged between 19 and 30 years.

Prior work experience is not required

For nursing jobs in Japan, preference will be given to female candidates.

Also Read Enrolment drive in Hyderabad to recruit nurses for jobs in Japan

Salary offered

Selected candidates will undergo residential training in Hyderabad, focusing on the Japanese language and additional professional skills required to secure jobs in Japan. Once placed, candidates can expect to earn between Rs. 1.50 to 1.80 lakhs per month.

Interested candidates can register for interviews by contacting TOMCOM at 9951909863 or 9573945684.

This program not only addresses the growing need for healthcare workers in Japan but also offers promising opportunities for young professionals from Telangana to gain international experience and secure high-paying jobs.

TOMCOM also conducted a drive on August 3 for other jobs in Japan and Germany at their Hyderabad office in Vijayanagar colony. The earlier drive was conducted for hotel management roles for candidates with a diploma or degree in hotel management or experience in the field of hospitality industry, especially in F&B/Kitchen.