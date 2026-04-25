Hyderabad Book Fair founder S Gopala Rao passes away at 90

Hyderabad: S Gopala Rao, one of the founders of the Hyderabad Book Fair Society, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2026. He was 90. He died due to age-related health issues at his son’s residence in Kondapur.

Gopala Rao was born on September 9, 1936, in Rupannaguntla village in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. He moved to Hyderabad in the 1960s and later settled in the RTC Cross Roads area.

Began book trade by selling science magazines

He entered the book trade by starting a book stall named Scientific Services at RTC Cross Roads. Through this initiative, he supplied science magazines to schools and colleges.

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In 1986, he was among those who established the Hyderabad Book Fair Society. He served as the coordinator for the first Hyderabad Book Fair, which was held at the Central Library in Chikkadpally. He later coordinated multiple book exhibitions in the city. He also served as the election officer of the Hyderabad Book Fair Society until 2023.

According to the Hyderabad Book Fair Society, his mortal remains will be kept at his residence in RTC Cross Roads on April 26 for the public to pay their respects. The last rites will be performed later the same day.

Gopala Rao is survived by his sons Prabhakar and Sudhakar, and daughter Sujatha. His wife, Sushila, predeceased him.