Hyderabad Book Fair founder S Gopala Rao passes away at 90

Founder of Hyderabad Book Fair Society and coordinator of its first edition in 1986, Gopala Rao played a key role in promoting book culture in the city.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th April 2026 8:10 am IST
Close-up of an elderly Indian man wearing glasses and a striped shirt.
Hyderabad Book Fair founder S Gopala Rao.

Hyderabad: S Gopala Rao, one of the founders of the Hyderabad Book Fair Society, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2026. He was 90. He died due to age-related health issues at his son’s residence in Kondapur.

Gopala Rao was born on September 9, 1936, in Rupannaguntla village in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. He moved to Hyderabad in the 1960s and later settled in the RTC Cross Roads area.

Began book trade by selling science magazines

He entered the book trade by starting a book stall named Scientific Services at RTC Cross Roads. Through this initiative, he supplied science magazines to schools and colleges.

Subhan Bakery

In 1986, he was among those who established the Hyderabad Book Fair Society. He served as the coordinator for the first Hyderabad Book Fair, which was held at the Central Library in Chikkadpally. He later coordinated multiple book exhibitions in the city. He also served as the election officer of the Hyderabad Book Fair Society until 2023.

According to the Hyderabad Book Fair Society, his mortal remains will be kept at his residence in RTC Cross Roads on April 26 for the public to pay their respects. The last rites will be performed later the same day.

Gopala Rao is survived by his sons Prabhakar and Sudhakar, and daughter Sujatha. His wife, Sushila, predeceased him.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th April 2026 8:10 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button