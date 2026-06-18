Hyderabad-born doctor earns one of UK’s top King honours

Hyderabad: A doctor who began his medical journey in Hyderabad has been recognised with one of United Kingdom’s (UK) most prestigious civilian honours for his contribution to diabetes care and healthcare equity.

Professor Wasim Hanif, a leading diabetes specialist and academic based in Britain, has been awarded an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours list 2026. The honour recognises his services to diabetes care and his longstanding efforts to address health inequalities.

From Gandhi Medical College to global recognition

Born and educated in Hyderabad, Professor Hanif studied at St George’s Grammar School before pursuing medicine at Gandhi Medical College, affiliated with Osmania University. After moving to the UK in 1995, he built a distinguished career spanning clinical practice, medical education, research and healthcare policy.

He currently serves as professor of diabetes and endocrinology at University Hospitals Birmingham and clinical adviser to Diabetes UK. Over the past three decades, he has emerged as one of the leading voices on diabetes, obesity and health disparities, particularly among ethnic minority communities.

Also Read Abid Ali Khan Eye Hospital: Where vision meets compassion

Championing diabetes care, health equity

Professor Hanif’s work has extended beyond hospitals and universities into national and international policymaking. He has advised organisations including the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Union and the UK Parliament on issues related to diabetes management, public health and healthcare access.

Much of his work has focused on understanding why certain communities experience poorer health outcomes and on developing strategies to reduce those disparities. His research and advocacy have contributed to greater awareness of the impact of ethnicity, social circumstances and access to care on the prevalence and management of chronic diseases such as diabetes.

Speaking after the announcement, Professor Hanif described the honour as a recognition of a collective effort. “I am deeply honoured to receive this award. Throughout my career, I have been driven by a desire to improve the lives of people living with diabetes and to address the inequalities that continue to affect health outcomes across our society.”

He added that the achievement reflected the support and dedication of the many healthcare professionals, researchers, students and colleagues with whom he has worked over the years.

“While this is a tremendous personal honour to my family and me, it is also recognition of the importance of continuing our efforts to deliver fairer, more inclusive healthcare,” he added.

Leadership roles across British healthcare

In addition to his academic and clinical responsibilities, Professor Hanif occupies several influential leadership positions. He is president-elect of the British Medical Association, trustee of Diabetes UK, non-executive director of the BMJ, chair of the Association for the Study of Obesity UK and trustee of the South Asian Health Foundation.

His inclusion in the King’s Birthday Honours list highlights a career dedicated to improving the lives of people living with diabetes and promoting equitable healthcare. For Hyderabad, it is also a reminder of the city’s enduring contribution to medicine and the global healthcare community.

(The author of this article, Syed Khaled Shahbaaz, is a Hyderabad-based journalist and author of the best-selling coffee-table book “The Kohinoors: Distinguished Personalities of Hyderabad.” He may be reached at syedkhaledshahbaaz@gmail.com or +91-9652828710)