Hyderabad-bound Indigo flight returns to Chennai airport due to engine malfunction

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-bound Indigo flight from Chennai airport made an emergency return after experiencing engine trouble mid-air on Sunday.

The aircraft carrying passengers and crew members landed safely back at Chennai International Airport following the technical malfunction.

Schedule of Indigo flight to Hyderabad airport

The Indigo flight which was scheduled to depart Chennai at 3:40 PM and reach Hyderabad by 5:00 PM was flying over Nellore in Andhra Pradesh when the engine issue occurred.

The pilot quickly identified the problem and alerted Chennai Air Traffic Control (ATC). The ATC immediately instructed an emergency return. By 4:30 PM, the flight had made a safe landing back at the departure airport.

All passengers safe

All passengers and six crew members onboard the Indigo flight remained unharmed during the incident.

Airport authorities and airline staff ensured a smooth deboarding process.

Recently, a “minor technical snag” was detected in an IndiGo flight from Indore to Bhubaneswar carrying 140 persons, which caused it to take off about an hour late from its scheduled time on June 23.

Earlier, another Indigo flight that flew from Guwahati to Chennai had to make an emergency landing at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

An Indigo spokesperson said the airline made a “mayday” call before landing in Bengaluru as it “ran out of fuel.”

The Indigo flight from Chennai Airport to Hyderabad added to the list of planes that experienced technical issues in recent days.