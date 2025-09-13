Hyderabad braces for intense thunderstorms, heavy rains in coming hours

Hyderabad: The city is experiencing intense thunderstorms and heavy rains across various parts, with weather conditions expected to continue over the next few hours.

In the next two hours, LB Nagar, Uppal and Hayathnagar are likely to receive rainfall.

Weather enthusiast T Balaji has predicted scattered intense rainfall in the southern and eastern parts of the city, including Charminar, Rajendranagar, Saroornagar, Balapur, Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar, Uppal and Kapra.

So far, Kukatpally, Balanagar, Miyapur, Madhapur, Qutbullapur, and Begumpet have reported moderate rainfall.

The weather department has issued alerts for Alwal, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Kapra, ECIL, Neredmet, Moula Ali, Nagaram, and Mallapur, where intense thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected to persist.

The rest of the city will receive steady light to moderate rains over the next two hours.

Authorities and residents have been advised to stay alert and exercise caution while commuting during the ongoing wet weather conditions.