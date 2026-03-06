Hyderabad braces for rising heat as dry weather intensifies across Telangana

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is experiencing a sharp rise in temperatures as early summer conditions begin to set in across Telangana.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast clear skies and strong sunshine in the city on Friday, with the maximum temperature expected to hover between 34°C and 35°C. A significant drop in humidity to around 16 per cent has resulted in dry heat conditions, making the weather feel more intense despite moderate temperature levels.

The sun’s intensity has been noticeable since early morning, and health experts have cautioned residents about the UV index reaching 8, which falls under the “very high” category. Prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during afternoon hours may harm the skin and eyes, prompting officials to advise residents to take necessary precautions.

Temperatures rising across Telangana

While Hyderabad is witnessing steady heat, several districts in northern and eastern Telangana are already facing higher temperatures. Regions such as Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Mancherial have recorded temperatures above 36°C, with dry winds further intensifying the heat.

On Thursday, the highest temperature in the state was recorded at 39°C in Mangapet of Mulugu district. Areas including Adilabad Urban, Dharmapuri, and Khammam Urban registered temperatures of around 38.9°C, while more than 14 districts recorded temperatures above 38.5°C. Across the state, average temperatures are currently about 2.2°C higher than normal, causing discomfort for residents during daytime hours.

Orange alert issued for several districts

The IMD has warned that temperatures could cross 40°C in six districts and issued Orange Alerts for Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Bhadradri Kothagudem. The alert indicates a higher risk of heat-related conditions in these areas.

Meanwhile, Yellow Alerts have been issued for the remaining 27 districts, where temperatures are expected to remain below 40°C but still above seasonal averages. Officials noted that districts such as Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Jagtial, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, and Wanaparthy may record temperatures close to 39.5°C in the coming days.

Dry winds and pollution contributing to heat

According to meteorological officials, the rising temperatures are mainly due to dry winds blowing from northern India, which are reducing moisture levels in the atmosphere. These conditions are pushing daytime temperatures higher across the region.

Experts have also pointed out that increasing pollution levels can intensify the sensation of heat, making people feel warmer even when the recorded temperature is relatively lower.

Although a surface trough continues over parts of the region, weather officials said temperatures may rise again after a brief stabilization over the next four days.

No rain likely for now

The IMD has indicated that no rainfall is expected in Telangana on Friday, as there is currently no low-pressure system forming over the Bay of Bengal or the Arabian Sea. Some districts may witness partial cloud cover in the evening, but it is unlikely to bring rain.

Health advisory

With heat levels increasing and humidity dropping, the Health Department has advised residents to remain cautious. Officials recommend staying well hydrated throughout the day, avoiding outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours between 12 pm and 4 pm, and using protective measures such as umbrellas or head coverings when stepping outside.

Residents are also encouraged to consume light and hydrating foods such as buttermilk, fresh fruit juices, and water-rich fruits, which can help maintain hydration levels during hot weather.

Despite the intense daytime heat, some relief is expected at night, when temperatures may fall to around 20°C to 22°C. Farmers in several districts may benefit from the dry weather, as such conditions are favourable for drying harvested crops.

Meteorological officials have warned that the state could witness above-normal summer temperatures this year, urging residents to remain alert and take necessary precautions as the heat continues to build across Telangana.