Hyderabad to witness intense summer, IMD forecasts haze in mornings

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is going to witness an intense summer from Sunday, March 1; however, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts hazy conditions in the mornings.

A sharp rise in temperatures is expected to be witnessed during March 3–7.

Temperature to cross 40 degrees Celsius

As per T. Balaji, a weather enthusiast who is known for accurate predictions, the temperature in Telangana is likely to cross 40 degrees Celsius.

During March 3–7, the temperatures during summer in Hyderabad are likely to be in the range of 36–37 degrees, however, no alert has been sounded by IMD.

As per the weather enthusiast, East and North Telangana districts like Bhadradri, Khammam, Mulugu, Bhupalapally, Mancherial, Adilabad, and Asifabad may record 39–41 degrees Celsius.

Other districts may see temperatures in the range of 37–39 degrees Celsius.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts ahead of summer

So far, the weather department has not issued any alert for the upcoming rise in temperatures.

However, as per the predictions by the department, the city is likely to continue witnessing hazy conditions in the morning hours till March 5.

In view of the expected rise in temperatures in the city and other districts of the state, the residents need to be cautious, especially when stepping out during the daytime.