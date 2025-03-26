Hyderabad braces for summer as govt issues heatwave advisory

Hyderabad: The city is gearing up for an intense summer, as the Telangana government issued a heatwave advisory on Wednesday, March 26. The warning comes amid a predicted rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius across Telangana.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has also issued a yellow alert for the next five days, warning residents of soaring temperatures.

Telangana govt issues heat wave advisory

According to the advisory, people are urged to stay hydrated by consuming sufficient water, even if they are not feeling thirsty. The government recommends the intake of Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) and homemade drinks such as lemon water, buttermilk, and fruit juices to maintain hydration levels.

Hyderabad citizens are also encouraged to eat summer fruits and vegetables with high water content, including watermelon, musk melon, oranges, grapes, pineapples, and cucumbers.

To protect themselves from the intense heat, people are advised to wear loose, light-colored cotton garments and cover their heads with umbrellas, hats, or traditional cloth coverings when exposed to direct sunlight.

Additionally, footwear such as shoes or chappals should be worn at all times when stepping outdoors.

The advisory mentions the importance of staying indoors as much as possible, particularly in well-ventilated and cool spaces. Residents are encouraged to keep their windows and curtains closed during the day, especially on the sunny side of their residence, and to open them at night to let cool air in.

Outdoor activities should be scheduled during the cooler parts of the day, such as early mornings and evenings. Proper ventilation of the cooking area is also recommended to prevent excess heat buildup inside homes.

Citizens are advised to stay updated on Hyderabad’s summer temperatures by following local weather reports.

In addition to the precautions, the government has issued a list of activities to avoid during the heatwave. People are strongly advised not to go out in the sun between 12:00 noon and 3:00 pm, when temperatures are at their peak. Strenuous activities in the afternoon should be avoided, as well as walking barefoot on hot surfaces. The advisory also warns against cooking during peak heat hours and suggests ventilating the kitchen area adequately.

The government has cautioned against consuming alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated soft drinks, as these can lead to dehydration and stomach cramps. High-protein, spicy, salty, and oily foods should also be avoided, as they may contribute to heat-related illnesses.

The advisory highlights key danger signs of heatstroke and heat exhaustion, including nausea, vomiting, hot and dry skin, a body temperature of 40°C (104°F) or higher, throbbing headaches, dizziness, fainting, muscle weakness, rapid heartbeat, and shallow breathing. In severe cases, people may experience disorientation, agitation, irritability, seizures, or coma. Anyone experiencing these symptoms is urged to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest government health facility.

As part of its precautionary measures for intense summer across various districts, including Hyderabad, the Telangana government has arranged for special hospital beds, IV fluids, essential medicines, and ORS sachets to be made available at all public health facilities. Auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs), Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), and Anganwadi workers have been instructed to remain prepared to handle any emergency cases related to the heatwave.

IMD Hyderabad’s yellow alert for various Telangana districts

Several districts in Telangana are under a yellow alert as they are expected to experience maximum temperatures between 36 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius over the next five days.

The districts under a yellow alert for intense summer include Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanumakonda, Hyderabad, Jagtial, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalapalle, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Komaram Bheem, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

The districts under an orange alert due to high temperatures include Bhongir, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Nalgonda, Peddapalli, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, and Suryapet.

These districts are expected to experience high temperatures in the coming few days, with some reaching 41-44 degrees Celsius.

Summer forecast for Hyderabad

Earlier, parts of Hyderabad witnessed thunderstorms and lightning over the weekend, providing much-needed relief from the intense heat. However, temperatures are set to rise again, with IMD Hyderabad issuing a yellow alert.