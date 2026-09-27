Hyderabad: Brain-dead businesswoman’s family donates her organs

Hyderabad: A brain-dead businesswoman’s family has chosen to honour her wishes and donate her organs.

Deepti Reddy Madugula was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on September 24 after suffering a brain stroke. Doctors declared her brain dead on Saturday, September 26.

With the help of the Virat Foundation, doctors began the formal procedures through Jeevandan for organ donation. Deepti was married to Telugu director Pradeep Madugula, who has directed films including Advaitham, Billa Ranga, Maine Pyar Kiya, and Champion.

According to Virat Foundation president Yash Veeragoni, the businesswoman had pledged to donate her organs on June 18, 2026. She also played an important role as the founder of the We Aim Foundation.

Veeragoni appreciated the decision of Deepti Reddy’s family to respect her wish and come forward for organ donation even during this difficult time.

“This is an irreparable loss for the family. However, the decision to help save other lives during such a difficult time is truly commendable. Deepti Reddy’s family has sent a great message to society by supporting organ donation,” said Yash Veeragoni.

Virat Foundation appealed to the public to create greater awareness about organ donation and encouraged more people to come forward and support this noble cause.